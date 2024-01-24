Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran Rao's Directorial Promises To Be A Laughter Riot (WATCH)

The official page of Jio Studios took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, "Ghunghat uth chuke hain. #LaapataaLadies trailer is out! Pre-book your tickets now to avail the BMS offer."

The story set in 2001 in rural India is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the quest of individuals who become engrossed in a series of puzzles while travelling.

'Laapataa Ladies' won a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in important parts.

'Laapataa Ladies', produced by the team behind Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, is likely to be a laugh when it hits theatres.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Earlier, Aamir said, "I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to 'Laapataa Ladies'. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can't wait for the film to release now."

Kiran, recently, also shared her excitement for receiving such a great response and added, "There's no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing 'Laapataa Ladies' to theatres at home in India."

The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with a script by Biplab Goswami.

Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, and Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines. The film will release on March 1, 2024.