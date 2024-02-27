Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol Arrive At Kiran Rao's Film Premiere In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 27, 2024
On Tuesday, the makers of Laapataa Ladies hosted a special screening in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare arrived to support Kiran Rao's directorial.
Aamir Khan looked dapper in black at the screening.
Radhika Apte and Tillotama Shome twinned in black outfits.
Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli also made an appearance.
Popular photographer Avinash Gowariker was also spotted.
Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker twinned in black outfits at the screening.
Irrfan Khan's son, actor Babil Khan looked dapper in black.
Four More Shots Please! actress Sayani Gupta stunned in a denim outfit.
Soon-to-be-dad Ali Fazal was also spotted.
Karan Johar also donned an all-black outfit.
Sunny Deol flashed his million-dollor smile at the paparazzi.
Thanks For Reading!