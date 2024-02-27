Who Was Anchal Tiwari? Know About The Panchayat 2 Actress Who Died In Bihar Road Accident

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 27, 2024
Anchal Tiwari died in a road accident in Bihar's Kaimur district. Singer Chhotu Pandey, Bhojpuri actress Simran Srivastava among several others were killed.
Photo Via Instagram
Anchal Tiwari was a Bhojpuri actress.
Anchal Tiwari acted in Panchayat 2, in which she played the role of Raveena, Parmeshwar's daughter.
Anchal Tiwari was from the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama
Anchal Tiwari had 20.9K followers on Instagram.
Anchal Tiwari has been a part of several advertisements as well.
Anchal Tiwari also had her own YouTube channel with 41.7K subscribers.
Anchal Tiwari was killed in a collision between a truck, SUV and motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district.
