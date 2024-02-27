Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Pay Their Respects

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas succumbed to prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai and passed away on February 26, Monday

His funeral was held in the city on Tuesday and several members of the film fraternity, particularly the music industry, reached his residence to pay their respects

Pankaj's daughter was seen breaking down at her father's funeral as visitors extended their condolences

Shankar Mahadevan was amongst the first ones to visit Pankaj's family and pay his last respects to the late singer

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain looked bereaved as he attended the funeral

Veteran music director Anandji Virji Shah was also seen attending the funeral of Pankaj Udhas

