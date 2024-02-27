Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Pay Their Respects

By: Sachin T | February 27, 2024
Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas succumbed to prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai and passed away on February 26, Monday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
His funeral was held in the city on Tuesday and several members of the film fraternity, particularly the music industry, reached his residence to pay their respects
Pankaj's daughter was seen breaking down at her father's funeral as visitors extended their condolences
Shankar Mahadevan was amongst the first ones to visit Pankaj's family and pay his last respects to the late singer
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain looked bereaved as he attended the funeral
Veteran music director Anandji Virji Shah was also seen attending the funeral of Pankaj Udhas
