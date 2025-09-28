 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi 2 Written Update, September 28: Pari Blackmails Noina
Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was very interesting. Noina sees Pari with Ranvijay and tells her that she is disappointed with her. However, Pari blackmails her by using Vikram's audio message. Read on to know more...

September 28, 2025
article-image
Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi 2 Written Update, September 28: In today's episode, we got to see that Noina sees Pari with Ranvijay, and she is very upset with Pari. Noina tells Pari that what she has done with Tulsi and Mihir is wrong. She decides to tell the truth to Mihir and leaves for the office.

Noina reaches the office, and she tells Mihir that Pari is wrong and whatever Tulsi was saying is true. She has also seen Pari with Ranvijay. But, Mihir shouts at Noina and tells her that, like Tulsi, he will even stop talking to her.

Later, it is revealed that it was just Noina's dream, and she decides not to tell anything to Mihir and goes home. Pari and Ranvijay come to Noina's house. Pari tells Noina everything about how she always loved Ranvijay and never wanted to get married to Ajay. Pari reminds Noina that once she was also in a loveless marriage.

While Noina is adamant that she will tell the truth to Mihir, Pari starts blackmailing her. Pari tells Noina that she knows about her feelings for Mihir. She makes Noina listen to the audio message of Vikram, which he had sent to Tulsi. But, Pari reveals that before Tulsi could hear it, she deleted it from her phone.

Noina gets shocked after hearing Vikram's audio message. Pari tells Noina to support her love, and she also tells her that she is always happy to see her with Mihir.

Later, Noina goes to the office to meet Mihir, but she doesn't tell him the truth. She instead tells Mihir that he should get Pari married to Ranvijay because they love each other. She tries to explain it to Mihir, and he says he will think about it.

Angad, Hrithik, and Pari are thinking about how to get Mihir home. They decide to have a dance competition and invite everyone from the office, and Mihir's friends as well.

Meanwhile, Shobha is back in India, and she reaches Shanti Niketan. She does a video call to Mihir, and questions him why he is staying in the office. When she goes inside the house, she sees Tulsi performing pooja alone without Mihir. So, via video call Shobha makes Mihir join the pooja, and Tulsi and Mihir perform the pooja together.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

