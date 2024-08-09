 Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel Receptionist In Paris: Report
Rapper Travis Scott watched the US rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night in Paris.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, has been arrested in Paris. He was taken into custody on Friday morning after he reportedly got into an altercation with the receptionist of his hotel while in an intoxicated condition.

Travis was in Paris for the Olympics. On Thursday night, the rapper watched the U.S. rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal.

According to the Daily Mail, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement: "Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard."

The report stated that the fight occurred around 5 a.m., and Travis was intoxicated at the time of the confrontation. "The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man—possibly a receptionist in the hotel. He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up," said an investigating source.

French outlet Valeurs Actuelles stated that the rapper was detained at the George V Hotel in the French capital's 8th arrondissement.

The source claimed that Travis is suspected of 'violence against another person and is being held in a cell.'

Earlier, several reports were claiming that the rapper originally got into a fight with his bodyguard. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Travis, whose birth name is Jacques Webster, is one of the biggest names in the hip-hop industry.

He was dating reality television star and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, with whom he has two children: Stormi and Aire. The couple called it quits in 2023, blaming their different lifestyles.

