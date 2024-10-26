 ‘Kya Kar Rahe Ho? Get Out!’: Ranbir Kapoor PUSHES Paparazzi, Turns Camera Away After They Block Wife Alia Bhatt’s Way (Video)
Ranbir Kapoor, who was spotted in the city today along with wife Alia Bhatt and their family for the birthday dinner of Soni Razdan, the actress’s mother, was seen losing his calm at the paparazzi after they blocked wife Alia Bhatt’s way and gathered around his car.

Updated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
Love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in the city today for the birthday dinner of the actress’ mother Soni Razdan. While Ranbir was seen carefully escorting father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt to the car, the Animal fame lost his calm on the paparazzi after they blocked his and wife Alia Bhatt’s way.

In a video clip that has gone viral on the internet, Ranbir and Alia were seen walking to their car. However, the celebrity couple was surrounded by paparazzi. As a doting husband that he is, Ranbir was seen guarding wife Alia Bhatt as they tried navigating their way to the car. However, the Animal fame apparently lost his calm after the gathering of paparazzi blocked their way. The actor, in a fit of rage was seen lashing out at the paparazzi and was also seen shooing their camera away. Angrily, Ranbir was seen heard saying, “Kya kar rahe ho aap log? Kya kar rahe ho aap log? Ye Kya kar rahe ho? Get out.” After saying this, the actor shooed the camera away and turned it down.

However, the paparazzi was also heard apologising to the actor after he lost his calm on them.

For the uninformed, this is not the first time that the actor has lost his calm on the paparazzi. There have been reports about the actor confiscating a ‘camera’ too. However, there have also been times when the actor is seen in a light mood with the paparazzi and is seen interacting with them.

On the work front, while Alia Bhatt has been in the news after her recent release ‘Jigra’ tanked at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor is apparently gearing up for Ramayana.

