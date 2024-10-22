 Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani | Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which was released in 2009, is once again all set to spread love and romance with its re-release in theatres on Friday (October 25). The film revolved around the story of a fun-loving guy who falls in love with a Christian girl and it was loved by fans.

Treating their fans with the good news of the re-release, the official Instagram account of TIPS announced, on Tuesday (October 22), "Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas. #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th."

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned...
article-image

As soon as the re-release was announced, netizens shared their thoughts about it in the comments section. While some were excited about its release, some felt that there should be other films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jannat and Golmaal 3 that should have been re-released.

One of the users wrote, "Theatres can now earn from timeless classics like these. Re-release movies of Amitabh, Dharmendra and Dilip Sab too. We don't want L-generation movies."

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Dismissed Police Officer Sachin Waze In Corruption Case Linked To Anil Deshmukh
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Dismissed Police Officer Sachin Waze In Corruption Case Linked To Anil Deshmukh
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces

Another user commented, "Ye alag hua kuch is baar, very nice movie. All songs are good."

The third user wrote, "Iske jagah me golmaal 3 ko re-release Karo full paisa kmaega ye movie bekaar hai."

"Iske jagah pe Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara ek or bar release karva doo," the comment reads.

Read Also
Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch...
article-image

All About Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is the story about Prem (Ranbir), who is in love with Jenny (Katrina) but she sees him as a friend and claims that she loves Rahul (Upen Patel). However, there is a twist in the tale when she realises what true love is for her as Prem goes over and beyond to help her achieve whatever she wants in life.

The romantic comedy film was written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film, upon its release, received critical acclaim and commercial success.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat

Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat

Kanguva Song Yolo: CBFC Asks Makers To Modify 'Deep Cleavage & Body Exposure' Scenes In Disha...

Kanguva Song Yolo: CBFC Asks Makers To Modify 'Deep Cleavage & Body Exposure' Scenes In Disha...

Kay Kay Menon Shares Health Update After Being In ICU For 10 Days For Malaria: 'I Am Unable To...

Kay Kay Menon Shares Health Update After Being In ICU For 10 Days For Malaria: 'I Am Unable To...

TV Actress Fenil Umrigar Gets Married To Gurpartap Dhaliwal, Stuns In Red Lehenga (VIDEO)

TV Actress Fenil Umrigar Gets Married To Gurpartap Dhaliwal, Stuns In Red Lehenga (VIDEO)

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date