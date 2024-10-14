 Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned Everything, I Followed Her'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned Everything, I Followed Her'

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned Everything, I Followed Her'

Ranbir Kapoor made a smashing entry in a stylish car along with dhols and baratis around

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

Ranbir Kapoor, who brought his charm by representing ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat by Tasva show in Delhi as groom, remembered his better half Alia Bhatt and their wedding day after looking at the collection of designer.

After setting the show on fire with his smashing entry in a stylish car along with dhols and baratis around on Sunday (October 13), during a media interaction, Ranbir shared how everything was planned by Alia and he just followed her.

He said, "My wife planned everything, I just had to follow her lead. Our wedding took place at our home only. So, it was not that hectic. And it was just perfect marriage. To be a groom again in this collection just feels good."

On ramp, Ranbir looked regal in a silk ivory sherwani paired with a matching churidar, embodying the quintessential groom.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh Recalls Getting Bowling Tips From Virat Kohli Ahead of Ranji Trophy Debut
Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh Recalls Getting Bowling Tips From Virat Kohli Ahead of Ranji Trophy Debut
'Draw A Line When Flirty Or Sleazy Cheesy': Woman Condemns Zepto Notification After It Reads 'I Miss You Says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive Pill'
'Draw A Line When Flirty Or Sleazy Cheesy': Woman Condemns Zepto Notification After It Reads 'I Miss You Says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive Pill'
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Urges United Nations To Evacuate Its Troops From Peacekeeping Pocket In Lebanon
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Urges United Nations To Evacuate Its Troops From Peacekeeping Pocket In Lebanon
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused

The intricately handcrafted embroidery and sequin work on the sherwani gave him a royal flair, while he completed his look with ivory and pink mojari footwear and a dupatta that elegantly draped over his shoulder.

The stunning ensemble was teamped up with a silk ivory pagdi embellished with colourful stones, along with a sophisticated white pearl statement accessory.

Ranbir's 'Tu Jhutthi, Mai Makkar' co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi also made an appearance on the runway, wearing black attire as one of the groomsmen, adding to the overall charm of the event.

Read Also
Birthday Boy Ranbir Kapoor Hugs Tree With Alia Bhatt & Daughter Raha In Adorable Family Moment
article-image

On the acting front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Love And War', alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be seen as Lord Ram in and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned...

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His 'Perfect' Wedding Day As He Turns Groom For Fashion Show: 'Alia Planned...

Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested For 'Defaming' Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh, Causing 'Emotional Distress' To...

Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested For 'Defaming' Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh, Causing 'Emotional Distress' To...

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Being In A Relationship, Reveals What She Loves Doing With Her Partner

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Being In A Relationship, Reveals What She Loves Doing With Her Partner

'Public Spaces Cannot Be Misused': Pooja Bhatt SLAMS People Singing Jai Shri Ram & Garba Songs...

'Public Spaces Cannot Be Misused': Pooja Bhatt SLAMS People Singing Jai Shri Ram & Garba Songs...

Hina Khan Shares Photo Of Last Eyelash As She Nears Final Cycle Of Chemotherapy, Pens Emotional Note...

Hina Khan Shares Photo Of Last Eyelash As She Nears Final Cycle Of Chemotherapy, Pens Emotional Note...