Birthday Boy Ranbir Kapoor Hugs Tree With Alia Bhatt & Daughter Raha In Adorable Family Moment

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 28, 2024
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse into her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's 42nd birthday celebration
Photo Via Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared unseen family moments, in which, Ranbir is seen hugging a tree with his baby daughter Raha and wife, Alia Bhatt
Sleepy Raha can be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's arms as they head to Disneyland
Dressed in an orange dress, Alia Bhatt is seen sitting on Ranbir Kapoor's lap in this photo
Alia Bhatt captioned the photos, "sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday baby."
Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022 at their house Vastu, after dating for 5 years
Thanks For Reading!