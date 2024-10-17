 Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKatrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch Video

A recent video posted by the trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, showed a full-body Pilates routine without any equipment.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Yasmin Karachiwala | Instagram

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, known for training Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, has shared an inspiration for people wanting to start their Pilates workout. Yes, a recent video posted by the trainer showed a full-body Pilates routine without any equipment. So, for the fitness freak who wants to start their Pilates journey, it's your time to shine!

Apart from training renowned celebrities, Yasmin is popular for sharing tips and snippets of workout regimes with her followers on Instagram. She recently posted a reel on Instagram about working out; she stated, "Consistency is key, and this video is all about pushing your limits. Feel the burn with this full-body Pilates workout! This routine will help you get stronger and toned from head to toe. Ready to challenge yourself? To know the names and reps of these exercises, check my pinned comment and let me know what’s your go-to Pilates move that makes you feel the burn?"  

Watch the video here:

Here are the exercises Yasmin Karachiwala performed in the video:

FPJ Shorts
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

While performing the below-mentioned exercises, repeat each workout six to eight times.

Plié with heel lift

Take a pile while raising your heels off the floor while standing with your feet turned out. It works on your glutes and thighs.

Plié with heel lift

Plié with heel lift | Yasmin Karachiwala | Instagram

Plank arabesque

Start in a plank position and lift one leg towards the ceiling in an arabesque position, extending it behind you. This workout benefits your lower back, glutes, and core.

Plank arabesque position

Plank arabesque position | Yasmin Karachiwala | Instagram

Kneeling Side Circles

Bend one knee while extending the other leg sideways. Use your extended leg to make tiny circles to strengthen your glutes and hip flexors.

Kneeling Side Circles

Kneeling Side Circles | Yasmin Karachiwala | Instagram

Supine Crisscross Scissors

Raise your legs while lying on your back. Alternately cross your legs over one another in a scissor motion to work your hip flexors and core.

Supine Crisscross Scissors

Supine Crisscross Scissors | Yasmin Karachiwala | Instagram

Prone Angels

Place your arms above your head while lying face down. To strengthen your shoulders and back, raise your arms and legs at once while maintaining an active core.

Prone Angels

Prone Angels | Yasmin Karachiwala | Instagram

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur

Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur

Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti concludes 9-day jalsa with an auspicious viarjan in Chhattisgarh's...

Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti concludes 9-day jalsa with an auspicious viarjan in Chhattisgarh's...

Sabarimala Temple Online Booking 2024: Date, Steps To Book Virtual Queue Darshan Tickets,...

Sabarimala Temple Online Booking 2024: Date, Steps To Book Virtual Queue Darshan Tickets,...

Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch...

Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch...

Diwali Date 2024: Should Be Celebrated On October 31, Other Dates Will Be Against Religious Texts;...

Diwali Date 2024: Should Be Celebrated On October 31, Other Dates Will Be Against Religious Texts;...