Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch Video

Yasmin Karachiwala | Instagram

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, known for training Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, has shared an inspiration for people wanting to start their Pilates workout. Yes, a recent video posted by the trainer showed a full-body Pilates routine without any equipment. So, for the fitness freak who wants to start their Pilates journey, it's your time to shine!

Apart from training renowned celebrities, Yasmin is popular for sharing tips and snippets of workout regimes with her followers on Instagram. She recently posted a reel on Instagram about working out; she stated, "Consistency is key, and this video is all about pushing your limits. Feel the burn with this full-body Pilates workout! This routine will help you get stronger and toned from head to toe. Ready to challenge yourself? To know the names and reps of these exercises, check my pinned comment and let me know what’s your go-to Pilates move that makes you feel the burn?"

Here are the exercises Yasmin Karachiwala performed in the video:

While performing the below-mentioned exercises, repeat each workout six to eight times.

Plié with heel lift

Take a pile while raising your heels off the floor while standing with your feet turned out. It works on your glutes and thighs.

Plank arabesque

Start in a plank position and lift one leg towards the ceiling in an arabesque position, extending it behind you. This workout benefits your lower back, glutes, and core.

Kneeling Side Circles

Bend one knee while extending the other leg sideways. Use your extended leg to make tiny circles to strengthen your glutes and hip flexors.

Supine Crisscross Scissors

Raise your legs while lying on your back. Alternately cross your legs over one another in a scissor motion to work your hip flexors and core.

Prone Angels

Place your arms above your head while lying face down. To strengthen your shoulders and back, raise your arms and legs at once while maintaining an active core.