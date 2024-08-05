Kundali Bhagya's Adrija Roy Buys Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹65 Lakh

Adrija Roy, who rose to fame with her stint in the daily soap Imlie is currently helming Ektaa Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV. While the actress has been achieving new milestones everyday on the professional front, she has also gone ahead to tick off a milestone in her personal life.

A week ago, Adrija took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself posing with her new BMW X1 which costs a whopping rupees 65 Lakh on road. Sharing these pictures, the actress went ahead to reveal that she has purchased her first ever car with her hardwork and determination. Speaking to The Times Of India about the same, Adrija reveals that she has always wanted to purchase a luxury car and that it was always on her list. The actress states that it is the love of her parents and her well wishers that keeps her going. Adrija further states that playing Palki in Kundali Bhagya has been a transformative experience for her and that she now has a long way to go.

The Kundali Bhagya fame said, ''There are many more dreams to achieve and many milestones to reach. The feeling is surreal; it’s a big achievement for me.”

Adrija made her acting debut with the show Durga aur Charu, where she played the parallel lead with Rachi Sharma. While the show did not perform that well and was scrapped within a few months, Adrija was soon after roped in to essay the character of Imlie for Star Plus opposite Sai Ketan Rao.