Adrija Roy Replaces Sana Sayyad In Kundali Bhagya, Says, 'Got Call On Last Day Of Imlie'

Adrija Roy, last seen in Star Plus' show Imlie is all set to feature in another exciting project just after her previous stint came to an end. The actress, who will be seen replacing Sana Sayyad in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya speaks about the same and expresses her excitement for her new venture.

Talking about the same, the Imlie actress commented on the uncertainty of her profession and revealed how she was worried after her stint in Durga Aur Charu came to an end. But she was lucky enough to bag Imlie. She further reveals that she got a call for Kundali Bhagya while she was shooting for the last episode of her show Imlie. The actress also speaks about being fearful of stepping into the shoes of Sana Sayyad as she is replacing her.

Speaking of the same, the actress says, ''There is a lot of uncertainty in our profession. When Durga and Charu wrapped up in 4 months, I wasn't sure if I would get good projects, but luckily Gul madam (Khan) liked me and offered me Imlie. Imlie was a joy ride. From playing a bar girl to a bahu it was a challenge playing the character in Imlie.''

Further, the actress reveals when did she get an audition call for Kundali Bhagya and says, ''While I was shooting for my last episode, I got a call for Kundali Bhagya. So, am glad that after such a good show Imlie, I am going to be part of another big show Kundali Bhagya. It is a great opportunity and it will be a challenge to play Palki.''

For the unversed, Sana Sayyad called it quits as she was expecting her first child. Baseer Ali too has quit the show. Now, the show will witness Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy as the leading faces.