Kunal Kohli, not without his strong women!

The trailer of Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Prateik Babbar-starrer Hiccups & Hookups is making waves, and Kunal Kohli, the man who has helmed the show, is not surprised. “We have enjoyed the process of making this show. As you grow older, you become more secure. Age lets you understand everyone in a better way. Whether it is Lara playing a 40-year-old woman and finding this one of the best roles of her career or anybody in the team is finding themselves comfortable in their skin, and I love that,” Kunal shares.

Kunal then went on to further elaborate, “When I was directing music videos before directing mainstream films, I used to show off my skills, try and tell the actors what to do. While I was in London a few months back, I had a discussion with Shekhar Kapur (director) about how we wouldn’t tell the actors what to do. We like them to be free. Even with the title, we had few options in mind, but Hiccups & Hookups came in the most bizarre way, and we fixed it.”

Kunal feels that the show’s feel is on par with the films he’s previously directed. “This show has a scale which my films have had in the past, be it Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Hum Tum or Fanaa. It has the look, vibe and richness, and it has not attempted; it has come to it organically. I think there are not enough costumes in our daily lives, and that’s what I have tried to do in this show. I also feel the content on OTT is still about stories of the heartland, so why not one city-based urban show.”

The filmmaker spoke about the leading ladies he has worked with and is elated with the way they are presented in his projects. “Lara was happy that such roles are being written for a woman like her at the age of 40 and above. Her character is divorced with an 18-year old daughter. I believe, if we don’t get strong women characters, we won’t get strong subjects. Rani (Mukerji) in Hum Tum and Kajol in Fanaa had strong characters. In a recent interview, Rani said that Ria from Hum Tum is by far her strongest and most memorable character. In such an expansive career, my film is a tentpole film for her, and it’s great. I remember people tagged Hum Tum as a very western film, but it connected to women all over.”

Kunal’s Ramyug, however, failed to impress the OTT audiences. He is still glad that he made it. “You can never know what works and what doesn’t. I don’t know. Maybe people wanted to see Ramyug in the same old fashioned way, be it costumes or characters. But, I am really happy that I attempted it.”

Finally, he spoke about his upcoming project. “I have finished a romantic film with Kaveri Kapur and Vardhan Puri in London. Produced by Jio Studios, it is an out-and-out love story for 16-22-year-olds. I can’t wait for the music to come out, it’s lovely,” Kunal concludes.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:00 AM IST