Which beauty queen does Prateik Babbar have a crush on?

Prateik Babbar is a bundle of talent. What proves it is the way he shined among a galaxy of stars in films like Baaghi 2, Mulk, Chhichhore, and Mumbai Saga. The actor is now looking forward to his upcoming web series Hiccups & Hookups, which also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

“The show is an absolute riot, and I had a great time shooting it. The dialogues are damn funny, and the entire credit goes to the writers and Kunal Kohli (director). He is a true leader in every sense. I have had the most fun on its set. It didn’t feel like I was working. And, I can vouch that for everyone on sets, from actors to the technicians. It may sound cliché, but everyone associated with the show was like a house on fire. I hope people enjoy it as much we enjoyed making it,” Prateik shares.

The actor shares an excellent rapport with Lara, who plays his on-screen sister in the show. “Lara is a real queen. She is drop-dead gorgeous! Everyone, including me, have a crush on her, but unfortunately, I am playing her brother in the show (laughs). During the shoot, I felt at times that she was like my elder sister, and we kind of were protective of each other. It’s really cute that we developed a bond,” Prateik says.

He then went on to shower praises on Shinova, who will be seen as Lara’s teenage daughter in the show. “Even with Shinova, I felt she is my niece, and I am like cool mamu for her,” Prateik adds.

He is in awe of the way Kunal made the show and treated the cast. “Kunal sir is a great storyteller. There are very few directors like him who let their actors be on the sets. He is not a control freak, he gave us the playground to play in, and that’s where the magic happened,” Prateik says.

Spilling the beans on his character in Hiccups & Hookups, Prateik reveals, “My character of Akhil Rao is an absolute brat. He is a young hot-shot entrepreneur. He is lazy but has humorous aspects to himself. He doesn’t believe in love and is ready to hook up with hot women on a dating app. In the course of the show, you’ll see him falling in love with someone like him. It was like finding my own version in her.”

Despite making an impressive debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Prateik saw a lull at the movies. After a few years, he bounced back and has zero regrets about the way his career shaped up. “I got my second chance, and I am very grateful for it. I want to make it worthwhile whatever I do. I want to do justice to my creativity and fans. When I see my favourite actor Al Pacino, it is so mesmerising to see him performing, and that’s what I want my people to feel about me,” Prateik explains.

Prateik has learnt to look at his past failures in a different light now. “When I was younger, I used to feel disheartened, but you have to learn and live. Even if you make a bad film, but you still worked hard on it. It is part and parcel of life, and I take it as a pinch of salt,” he concludes.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:00 AM IST