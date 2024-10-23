 Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Actor Govinda and his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek have finally ended their seven-year-long feud. Govinda was admitted to the hospital on October 1 after he accidentally shot himself, and Krushna, who was not in India at that time, visited his uncle as soon as he returned home. “It felt like completing a long vanvaas,” Krushna said.

article-image

Actor Govinda and comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is also the former's nephew, have finally ended their seven year long feud. Govinda was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he accidentally shot himself in the knee, and Krushna, who was not in India when the incident happened, visited his uncle as soon as he returned home.

Krushna told Etimes that visiting Govinda's residence after seven years felt like 'completing vanvaas (exile)'. "When I heard about Chi Chi Mama's accident, I almost cancelled my Australia tour. But after reassurance from the hospital staff and Kashmera, I continued. Upon returning to India, I visited Mama at home for the first time in seven years," he said.

However, Krushna could not meet Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, as she was ‘busy’. The comedian stated that while he would have liked to meet her, he was also scared as he knew she would have scolded him.

article-image

Krushna added that the visit to his Chi Chi mama's house was "filled with laughter and jokes". “I am glad we've buried the hatchet. Families can have misunderstandings, but nothing keeps us apart for long,” he gushed.

Govinda and Krushna’s feud dates back to 2016 when during one of his performances, the latter had cracked a joke on the former, which did not go down well with the Hero No 1 star. Govinda had said that Krushna had been minting money by insulting others on television and he was one of them.

article-image

In 2018, Sunita took offense to Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’. She alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to sever ties with the two. In 2023, Krushna opted out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show because Govinda was the guest.

However, when Krushna’s sister and Govinda’s niece, actress Arti Singh got married in April 2024, Govinda attended her wedding and blessed the newlyweds.

article-image

Meanwhile, Govinda is currently recovering at his Mumbai residence after he was injured by a bullet to his knee. The incident occurred on October 1 when Govinda was checking his licensed gun and 4:30 am, before leaving the house.

As per his statement, the gun slipped off his hands while he was keeping it back in the cupboard, and it fired a bullet, which hit right below the actor's knee. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, and a 9mm bullet was surgically removed from his knee. He was discharged on October 4.

