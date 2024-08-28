 Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Drops Mushy Comment Under Her Latest Post, Netizens Say 'Jiju In The House'
Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Drops Mushy Comment Under Her Latest Post, Netizens Say 'Jiju In The House'

While Kriti 'liked' Kabir's comment, fans urged the rumoured lovebirds to make their relationship official already

Updated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently at the peak of her career with back to back successes, but recently, she was all over the news after some secrets spilled out of her well-guarded personal life. Reports went viral that Kriti was dating UK entrepreneur Kabir Bahia, and looks like the rumoured couple wants to make it official now.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to her Instagram to share a video of her power-packed performance at an event in Uttar Pradesh, and within no time, fans of the actress flooded the comments section with compliments. But in the midst of it all was one special comment, by none other than Kabir, and it did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed netizens.

"I am dead," Kabir gushed under Kriti's stunning video, and this was probably the first time that he interacted with the actress' social media posts.

While Kriti 'liked' his comment, fans urged the rumoured lovebirds to make their relationship official already. "Jiju in the house!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Make it official bruh".

Both Kriti and Kabir have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship as of yet.

Reports of the two dating first went viral after they were seen ringing in the New Year together in Dubai along with MS Dhoni's family. But what added weight to the speculations was the couple's leaked pictures and videos from their recent Greece vacation.

Kriti and Kabir were seen enjoying an exotic vacation in Greece with their friends and the Mimi actress even celebrated her birthday with Kabir.

For those unversed, Kriti is 10 years older to Kabir, and the latter is touted to be an uber-successful businessman in London.

