Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon's 'Do Patti' Kickstarts With Kajol In Lead

Kriti Sanon has stepped into the world of production, teaming up with acclaimed writer Kanika Dhillon to bring forth their intriguing creation, 'Do Patti.'

The movie has officially hit the floors, casting the spellbinding Kajol in the lead, and it's causing quite a stir in the entertainment world.

It's not just a debut for Kriti as a producer, but also for Kanika as she takes her creative brilliance beyond the realms of writing, adding a double dose of excitement to the project.

The partnership between these two powerhouses has left fans eagerly awaiting the unravelling of this suspenseful narrative.

But wait, there's more – the movie features none other than actress Kajol.

Kanika Dhillon, renowned for her literary prowess seen in movies like 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Haseen Dilruba,' has also penned this enigmatic tale, raising the bar of anticipation.

Kajol, fresh off the success of 'The Trial,' which recently premiered on OTT platforms, continues to redefine her artistry, impressing fans with each new venture.

KAJOL'S SOCIAL MEDIA POST

The excitement doesn't end there – a social media post by Kajol featuring Tanvi Azmi has fueled excitement. This dynamic duo, who portrayed mother and daughter in 'Dushman' and 'Tribhanga,' is reuniting to create magic once again.

Amidst all this, Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in 'Adipurush,' is also juggling her roles in 'The Crew,' alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

However, her maiden production venture, 'Do Patti,' is where her heart seems to lie.

Kajol's Instagram Story

ABOUT DO PATTI

'Do Patti' promises a spellbinding journey through the mysteries of North India, where suspense and intrigue abound.

The movie, helmed by director Shashanka Chaturvedi, is slated for an OTT release, ensuring that audiences everywhere can be a part of this enthralling journey.

