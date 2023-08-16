Kajol Injured, Spotted Walking With Elbow Crutch In Mumbai; Video Surfaces

Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in The Trial, has injured herself. In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, the actress can be seen coming out of a building and stepping into her car.

On Tuesday (August 16), Kajol was seen walking with the help of an elbow crutch. Although the injury appears to be minor on the outside, the extent of it remains unknown.

Kajol was spotted wearing blue jeans and white t-shirt. She tied her hair and completed her look with white sunglasses. Reportedly, the actress was heading for a shoot.

Take a look at the video here:

The actress recently celebrated her 49th birthday with friends and family members. She also took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes.

Sharing a few pictures from her birthday celebration, Kajol wrote, “This room and this day were filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed, I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back ..#birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is receiving praises for her performance in The Trial. Written and directed by Suparn Verma, the show revolves around Kajol's character Noyonika, who resumes her law career, following her husband Rajeev Sen Gupta’s arrest after he gets embroiled in a scandal.

The Trial is an adaptation of the American series, The Good Wife. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Aamir Ali and Gaurav Pandey.

Kajol will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in the mystery thriller Do Patti. The project will head straight to OTT and Kriti is all set to co-produce it with Kanika Dhillon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)