Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are going strong! After making their relationship official on Instagram, the couple made their first public appearance together on Sunday, November 3, at the Mumbai airport. It seems that Kriti and Kabir are off on a romantic vacation.

The Heropanti actress was seen wearing a patchwork shirt dress from her sister Nupur Sanon's fashion brand Label Nobo, which is priced at Rs 8,500.00. She paired the dress with black mini shorts and completed the look with a stylish pair of sneakers.

Check out the video:

Kabir, on the other hand, was seen twinning with Kriti in a black round-neck T-shirt paired with white trousers, looking dapper as ever.

About Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia

The rumour about Kriti dating 24-year-old Kabir started after she celebr. It all started after she celebrated her 34th birthday with him in Greece. Several photos and videos of them getting cosy had surfaced online.

She had also shared photos from Greece with her friends, but Kabir was not included in them. But there was a similarity in a photo shared by Kabir on Instagram, where he was seen wearing the same black shrug that Kriti had worn.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Do Patti, which premiered on Netflix in October. The movie is written by Kanika Dhillon and Shashanka Chaturvedi has directed it.

The thriller film also stars Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, Brijendra Kala, and Tanvi Azmi, among others. This marks Kriti's first production venture under her banner of Blue Butterfly Films. Kanika has also co-produced with Kathha Pictures.

Previously, Kriti was seen in Crew, in which she also shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu for the first time. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.