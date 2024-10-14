Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'

Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti | Photo Via Varinder Chawla

The much-anticipated trailer of Do Patti, starring Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh, was unveiled on Monday at a grand launch event, with the Free Press Journal in attendance. The film features Kriti Sanon in a double role, while Kajol takes on the role of a tough cop for the first time. Additionally, Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

At the event, Kriti shared her experience of becoming a producer and called it a 'beautiful journey.' She expressed that she had always felt the desire to be creatively involved beyond just acting and was eager to make that shift. She’s glad she made it happen with Do Patti.

"It not only gives me my most challenging roles as an actor, but it also says something in the film. There is a lot of drama and layers, with Kanika (Dhillon) writing a film, all the characters are grey. Above all, what the film says is beyond what you see and in the end, it is something that I strongly believe in. That’s why we chose the film for the first time. I enjoyed and I also understood that produce karna aasan nahi hai. It’s a tough job; there are a lot of things involved. I’m glad I had the best team ever. The best-producing partner, who puts the film before anything else. The passion is what I love her for and that’s the reason we both were on the same page," she added.

The actress added, "When I’m acting, for me, I’m an actor. Thankfully, I have a great producing partner who’s taking care of the rest. In Do Patti, I was doing two roles. There was no way I could have thought of something else. You start understanding the other side better and you start realising ki, ‘yeh scene toh aaj khatam karna hi hai, Warna paise lag jayenge.’ That was the producer side of me waking up."

Furthermore, Kajol shared that the journey of playing the role of a cop was 'very interesting'. She added, "Meine itne saalon mein kaam kiya hai and jab bhi meine kapde pehene hai, set par jate hai, toh uniform hi lagta hai. When you wear an actual uniform and go on set, I’ve not asked Ajay Devgn what he feels like, but I felt that it gives you a certain sense of authority. There’s a respect that you feel for yourself and everybody else in uniform. I didn’t take any tips from Ajay. Even if, as an actor, you know it is acting and it is not your uniform, aap mein ek josh aata hai. That comes naturally. I would love to play it again."

Do Patti also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor Shaheer Sheikh. Talking about the same, he said, "I feel really lucky that I got this opportunity to be with such amazing stars and people. I am a big fan of Kanika’s writing and I have loved almost all her films. Kajol ka pehele se fan hu and Kriti I really admire. Initially, I could not believe that I got this opportunity, but it happened and it worked out well."

This marks Kriti Sanon and Kajol's second film together after Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. Expressing the excitement, Sanon said that in Dilwale, they did not share that much screen time, thus they were craving to share more.

Kriti stated, "I was so excited when Kanika told me that Kajol had agreed to the role. I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ because I have been a huge fan and watching her on-screen, I was always in awe and she lights up the screen every time. She's getting better in the way she looks. I think she looks better in Do Patti than in Dilwale. I was excited because I was going to do meaty scenes with the performer that she is. She is a senior actor, yes, and a great performer, yes, but I can talk to her as a co-actor and we can make the scene beautifully."

Kajol further added, "This time, in Do Patti, we had a lot of scenes together. Ek kaafi nahi thi, mujhe do-do mil gayi. To watch her grow from Dilwale to this, has been amazing to watch her grow and win a National award along the way. It is huge.