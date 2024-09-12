Watch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED

A leaked video from the sets of Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Do Patti has gone viral on social media platforms. The film also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Besides playing the lead, Kriti has also produced the film with Kanika Dhillon.

The clip features Kriti and Shaheer standing in the middle of a busy street. While the actress is spotted in a powder blue skirt and sweatshirt, Shaheer is seen wearing jeans, t-shirt and an orange jacket.

A few other people are also seen around them in the video. However, the location of the shoot is not known yet. In the film, Shaheer plays Kriti's love interest.

Check out the video and photo here:

Kriti had earlier stated that working on Do Patti was a creatively satisfying experience.

She had said, "In every actor's life, there comes a time when they think what they are doing is great but they also wonder 'What's next?' I am always creatively inclined towards things. I always wanted to be a part of films and tell stories in other ways besides just being an actor on set. I wanted to do this for a film for which I'm madly passionate about, in terms of its story, and Do Patti was that story. I was with Kanika through the film."

Kriti added, "Also, after Mimi, I wanted to find something which satisfies me as an actor, something which is layered, intense, and that pushes me to do something that I've never done before. I wasn't getting such an opportunity for a while. I believe when you can't find an opportunity that really excites you, you need to create one. For me, Do Patti was that opportunity, not just as a producer but even as an actor."

While Kajol will be seen as a police officer for the first time in Do Patti, the makers have portrayed Kriti in a never-seen-before avatar. The film will release on Netflix.