 Watch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED

Watch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED

In Do Patti, Shaheer Sheikh plays Kriti Sanon's love interest

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

A leaked video from the sets of Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Do Patti has gone viral on social media platforms. The film also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Besides playing the lead, Kriti has also produced the film with Kanika Dhillon.

The clip features Kriti and Shaheer standing in the middle of a busy street. While the actress is spotted in a powder blue skirt and sweatshirt, Shaheer is seen wearing jeans, t-shirt and an orange jacket.

A few other people are also seen around them in the video. However, the location of the shoot is not known yet. In the film, Shaheer plays Kriti's love interest.

Check out the video and photo here:

FPJ Shorts
'Bh****': Arshdeep Singh Gives Riyan Parag Abusive Send-Off In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash
'Bh****': Arshdeep Singh Gives Riyan Parag Abusive Send-Off In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash
Viral Video: Father Boasts About Top Scorer Son From Delhi Govt School, THIS Happens When Kid Is Asked To Answer 'Bharat Ki Rajdhaani Kya Hai?'
Viral Video: Father Boasts About Top Scorer Son From Delhi Govt School, THIS Happens When Kid Is Asked To Answer 'Bharat Ki Rajdhaani Kya Hai?'
Sensex Gains Above 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps Over 1.5%; Indices Hit Life High Marks
Sensex Gains Above 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps Over 1.5%; Indices Hit Life High Marks
2-Time ODI World Cup Winner Nathan Bracken Now Works With A Civil Engineering Company in New South Wales
2-Time ODI World Cup Winner Nathan Bracken Now Works With A Civil Engineering Company in New South Wales
Read Also
Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral
article-image

Kriti had earlier stated that working on Do Patti was a creatively satisfying experience.

She had said, "In every actor's life, there comes a time when they think what they are doing is great but they also wonder 'What's next?' I am always creatively inclined towards things. I always wanted to be a part of films and tell stories in other ways besides just being an actor on set. I wanted to do this for a film for which I'm madly passionate about, in terms of its story, and Do Patti was that story. I was with Kanika through the film."

Kriti added, "Also, after Mimi, I wanted to find something which satisfies me as an actor, something which is layered, intense, and that pushes me to do something that I've never done before. I wasn't getting such an opportunity for a while. I believe when you can't find an opportunity that really excites you, you need to create one. For me, Do Patti was that opportunity, not just as a producer but even as an actor."

While Kajol will be seen as a police officer for the first time in Do Patti, the makers have portrayed Kriti in a never-seen-before avatar. The film will release on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled...

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 97% Parivarik Film Is Filled...

Watch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED

Watch: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Video From Do Patti Sets LEAKED

'Only Wanted To Be Hero': Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He Was 'Blacklisted' For Rejecting 'Side...

'Only Wanted To Be Hero': Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He Was 'Blacklisted' For Rejecting 'Side...

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'