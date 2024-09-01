 Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral

Kriti is 10 years older to Kabir, and the latter is a successful businessman residing in London

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has jetted off to Greece once again with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, and visuals of the two getting all cosy at an exotic location has now gone viral on the internet. Kriti and Kabir were also seen dancing together along with their friends in attendance.

Actress Karishma Tanna, who is also in Greece with husband Varun Bangera, took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of videos in which a host of people can be seen dancing and partying at a swanky resort. And in those videos, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Kriti and Kabir getting all cosy and smiling the brightest with each other.

In one of the videos, Kriti can be seen leaning on to Kabir with her arms around him and whispering something in his ear. In another video, the Mimi actress can be seen dancing her heart out next to her boyfriend.

Read Also
What Is The Age Difference Between Kriti Sanon & Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia?
article-image

While Kriti has not shared any photos from Greece yet, Kabir dropped a selfie from the vacation on Saturday, which got a 'like' from his rumoured girlfriend.

FPJ Shorts
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
'Not Political, Agitation Is For Honour Of Maharashtra': Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant On MVA Protest In Mumbai Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse
'Not Political, Agitation Is For Honour Of Maharashtra': Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant On MVA Protest In Mumbai Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse

Kriti and Kabir have reportedly been dating for quite some time now and it was under wraps until recently, when photos from their vacation got leaked online. Kriti celebrated her birthday with Kabir in Greece, and that is when reports of the two dating went viral.

For those unversed, Kriti is 10 years older to Kabir, and the latter is a successful businessman residing in London. Recently, Kabir also dropped a cutesy comment under one of Kriti's videos, and fans asked the two to make the relationship official already.

Read Also
'Incredibly Irritating': Kriti Sanon REACTS To Wedding Rumours Amid Reports Of Dating Kabir Bahia
article-image

Both Kriti and Kabir have maintained radio silence on the reports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral

'Do Not Destroy The Industry,' Says Former President Of AMMA Mohanlal While Speaking On Hema...

'Do Not Destroy The Industry,' Says Former President Of AMMA Mohanlal While Speaking On Hema...

'Thanks For Most Painful Birthday': Malayalam Actor Jayasurya Issues Statement On Sexual Harassment...

'Thanks For Most Painful Birthday': Malayalam Actor Jayasurya Issues Statement On Sexual Harassment...

'Shame On Anubhav Sinha': IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack Makers SLAMMED For Naming Muslim Hijackers...

'Shame On Anubhav Sinha': IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack Makers SLAMMED For Naming Muslim Hijackers...

Cooking Up A Storm With Madhoo Shah: ‘I Can Spoil Any Cuisine Because I Will Add Achar Or Jam To...

Cooking Up A Storm With Madhoo Shah: ‘I Can Spoil Any Cuisine Because I Will Add Achar Or Jam To...