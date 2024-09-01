Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has jetted off to Greece once again with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, and visuals of the two getting all cosy at an exotic location has now gone viral on the internet. Kriti and Kabir were also seen dancing together along with their friends in attendance.

Actress Karishma Tanna, who is also in Greece with husband Varun Bangera, took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of videos in which a host of people can be seen dancing and partying at a swanky resort. And in those videos, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Kriti and Kabir getting all cosy and smiling the brightest with each other.

In one of the videos, Kriti can be seen leaning on to Kabir with her arms around him and whispering something in his ear. In another video, the Mimi actress can be seen dancing her heart out next to her boyfriend.

While Kriti has not shared any photos from Greece yet, Kabir dropped a selfie from the vacation on Saturday, which got a 'like' from his rumoured girlfriend.

Kriti and Kabir have reportedly been dating for quite some time now and it was under wraps until recently, when photos from their vacation got leaked online. Kriti celebrated her birthday with Kabir in Greece, and that is when reports of the two dating went viral.

For those unversed, Kriti is 10 years older to Kabir, and the latter is a successful businessman residing in London. Recently, Kabir also dropped a cutesy comment under one of Kriti's videos, and fans asked the two to make the relationship official already.

Both Kriti and Kabir have maintained radio silence on the reports.