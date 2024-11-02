Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, enjoying successful professional growth this year, is now turning her attention to her personal life by making her relationship with her 24-year-old UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia official on Instagram. This is the first time the actress has shared a photo of her beau Kabir on her social media.

On Diwali, Kriti shared photos from her celebrations at her Mumbai residence on Instagram, featuring her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon, boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Nupur's boyfriend Stebin Ben, along with her makeup artist and hairstylist. Her Dilwale co-star Varun Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also attended the Diwali party at Sanon's home.

The Heropanti actress captioned it, "Diwali with Fam & Friends.. Happy Diwali everyone!!!"

Check it out:

Nupur also shared unseen photos from the Diwali party. In one of the photos, Kabir is seen holding his ladylove Kriti close as they posed for a selfie.

The couple gained attention after a viral video from her 34th birthday holiday in Greece showed them dancing together. Kriti and Kabir have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, none of them have either confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Kriti and Kabir also have a 10-year age gap.

On the work front, Sanon was last seen in Do Patti, which is currently premiering on Netflix. The thriller film features Kriti in dual roles as Saumya and Shailee.

The cast also includes Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, Brijendra Kala, Tanvi Azmi, Prachee Shah Paandya and others. Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

This marks Kriti's first production venture under her banner of Blue Butterfly Films. Kanika has also co-produced with Kathha Pictures.