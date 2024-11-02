 Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes Relationship Instagram Official
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Actress Kriti Sanon made her relationship on Instagram official with 24-year-old Kabir Bahia, who appeared alongside her family members in her Diwali post. They were seen getting cosy in one of the photos. The couple gained attention after a viral video from her 34th birthday holiday in Greece showed them dancing together.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, enjoying successful professional growth this year, is now turning her attention to her personal life by making her relationship with her 24-year-old UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia official on Instagram. This is the first time the actress has shared a photo of her beau Kabir on her social media.

On Diwali, Kriti shared photos from her celebrations at her Mumbai residence on Instagram, featuring her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon, boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Nupur's boyfriend Stebin Ben, along with her makeup artist and hairstylist. Her Dilwale co-star Varun Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also attended the Diwali party at Sanon's home.

The Heropanti actress captioned it, "Diwali with Fam & Friends.. Happy Diwali everyone!!!"

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?
WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell Stars At Familiar Venue, Says Special To Play Test Cricket
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell Stars At Familiar Venue, Says Special To Play Test Cricket
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq Starts November Month With Good Footing As US President Election Is Underway
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq Starts November Month With Good Footing As US President Election Is Underway
Mumbai: De-Addiction Cases At KEM Hospital Rise By 15-20% In 2024
Mumbai: De-Addiction Cases At KEM Hospital Rise By 15-20% In 2024
Read Also
Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral
article-image

Nupur also shared unseen photos from the Diwali party. In one of the photos, Kabir is seen holding his ladylove Kriti close as they posed for a selfie.

The couple gained attention after a viral video from her 34th birthday holiday in Greece showed them dancing together. Kriti and Kabir have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, none of them have either confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Kriti and Kabir also have a 10-year age gap.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Qualities Of Her 'Potential Life Partner' Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir...
article-image

On the work front, Sanon was last seen in Do Patti, which is currently premiering on Netflix. The thriller film features Kriti in dual roles as Saumya and Shailee.

The cast also includes Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, Brijendra Kala, Tanvi Azmi, Prachee Shah Paandya and others. Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Read Also
Do Patti Review: Kajol And Kriti’s Film Brings Twins, Trouble And Twists
article-image

This marks Kriti's first production venture under her banner of Blue Butterfly Films. Kanika has also co-produced with Kathha Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes...

Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes...

Was 25-Year-Old Abjeet Kingra Arrested In AP Dhillon's Canada House Firing His Fan? Viral VIDEOS...

Was 25-Year-Old Abjeet Kingra Arrested In AP Dhillon's Canada House Firing His Fan? Viral VIDEOS...

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year

'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday, Tributes Pour In For Legendary...

'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday, Tributes Pour In For Legendary...

Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo...

Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo...