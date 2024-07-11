Kriti Sanon Buys 2,000 Sq Ft Land Worth ₹2 Crore In Alibaug

Bollywood actress and National Film Award-winner Kriti Sanon has purchased 2,000 square feet of land in The House of Abhinandan, a Lodha project in Alibaug. The property is located only 20 minutes away from the Mandwa beach and it is at a 60-minute distance from South Mumbai by sea.

According to our sources, Kriti has invested Rs 2 crore on the property.

Kriti has said that buying the land has been an 'empowering journey'. "I have had my eyes on Alibaug for a while. I was clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio. Even my father was impressed with this investment. It is a prime location, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. There is no better time to invest in Alibaug than now," the actress stated.

Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also acquired a 10,000 square feet plot in the same project.

Meanwhile, Kriti has been successfully managing her career in films while also expanding her entrepreneurial ventures.

In 2023, the Mimi actress launched her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. Additionally, she co-founded a skincare brand which aims to simplify skincare routines with effective products. Reportedly, she has also invested in a fitness startup with the aim of promoting health and wellness.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the film Crew with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor. The actress will next be seen in Do Patti, which she is also co-producing. The film also stars Kajol in a primary role.