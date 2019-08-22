Krishna Janmashtami: 12 songs on Krishna that are a must on your playlist this Dahi Handi

We all are in deeply love with Krishna, who steals butter as well as hearts, who dances with Gopis and has a world revolving around love. His teachings have helped generations of people to live a virtuous life. His teachings in the form of Bhagavata Purna and Bhagavad Gita have always been a guiding light in our lives. Not just that, his teachings, his naughtiness, and his life are often essayed in movies. With Krishna Janmashtami around the corner, we had a look at the numerous movies where Lord Krishna is worshipped, Janmashtami and Dahi Handi are depicted.

Here are 12 Bollywood and Marathi songs that are a must on your playlist this Dahi Handi

Songs from Marathi Movies

Dashing Govinda – Vrundavan (2016)

The song ‘Dashing Govinda’ from the Marathi movie ‘Vrundavan’ is sung by Avdhoot Gupte. The song is picturised on Raqesh Bapat, Pooja Sawant, and Vaidehi Parshurami. The music is composed by Amitraj Sawant.