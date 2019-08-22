Krishna Janmashtami: 12 songs on Krishna that are a must on your playlist this Dahi Handi

We all are in deeply love with Krishna, who steals butter as well as hearts, who dances with Gopis and has a world revolving around love. His teachings have helped generations of people to live a virtuous life. His teachings in the form of Bhagavata Purna and Bhagavad Gita have always been a guiding light in our lives. Not just that, his teachings, his naughtiness, and his life are often essayed in movies. With Krishna Janmashtami around the corner, we had a look at the numerous movies where Lord Krishna is worshipped, Janmashtami and Dahi Handi are depicted.
Here are 12 Bollywood and Marathi songs that are a must on your playlist this Dahi Handi
Songs from Marathi Movies
Dashing Govinda – Vrundavan (2016)
The song ‘Dashing Govinda’ from the Marathi movie ‘Vrundavan’ is sung by Avdhoot Gupte. The song is picturised on Raqesh Bapat, Pooja Sawant, and Vaidehi Parshurami. The music is composed by Amitraj Sawant.
Govinda Re Gopala – Kanha (2016)
The song ‘Govinda Re Gopala’ from the movie Kanha is sung by Suresh Wadkar and Kailash Kher. Composed by Avdhoot Gupte, the song is picturised on Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Gashmeer Mahajani.
Songs from Bollywood Movies
Go Govinda - Oh My God! (2012)
The song perfectly captures the festive spirit of Dahi Handi. The song ‘Go Go Govinda’ showcases modern-day Dahi Handi celebrations. Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance in the song where she breaks the Dahi Handi. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla and features Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.
Maiyya Yashoda - Jhootha Hi Sahi (2010)
The romantic comedy film ‘Jhootha Hi Sahi’ is directed by Abbas Tyrewala and features John Abraham, Pakhi Tyrewala, Raghu Ram, Manasi Scott and Alishka Varde in lead roles. The song ‘Maiyya Yashoda’ is a take on how gopis would complain to Yashoda when her son Krishna steals butter from their pitchers and how Krishna defends himself.
Radha Kaise Na Jale - Lagaan (2001)
‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ from the epic-sports drama ‘Lagaan’ depicts the naughty shades of Krishna and how it makes Radha anxious. The song showcases how Radha is jealous when Krishna spends time with other gopis.
Har taraf hai ye shor aaya gokul ka chor - Vaastav (1999)
The blockbuster movie starring Sanjay Dutt shows him naughty like that of Krishna. The song is sung by Vinod Rathod and Atul Kale and music is composed by Jatin-Lalit. The song showcases traditional Dahi-Handi celebration.
Bada Natkhat Hai - Amar Prem (1989)
The song beautifully captures the motherly love of Yashoda. Troubled by Krishna’s mischievous antics Yashoda would punish and scold him. But nothing as compared to the love she showered on him.
Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re - Khud-Daar (1982)
The multi-starrer film is directed by Ravi Tandon and features The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Vinod Mehra, Sanjeev Kumar, Prem Chopra, Mehmood, Bindiya Goswami and Tanuja in pivotal roles. The song ‘Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re’ depicts how Krishna would tease Radha and pull her legs. The song was originally recorded in Big B’s voice but was re-recorded with Kishore Kumar.
Teen batti wala govinda aala - Muqabla (1979)
It has been almost four decades but the song ‘Teen batti wala govinda aala’ remains popular and without fail is played on Janmashtami. The song creates the ambiance of Dahi Handi celebration. The film features Sunil Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, and Reena Roy and music is composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.
Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlaala - Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)
The song is from the popular film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ (1978) and was listed on number 7 on Binaca Geetmala annual list 1978. The song showcases how Krishn, as a kid, was worried about his dark complexion and would compare it to Radha. Krishna’s friends and his elder brother used to tease him owing to his dark complexion.
Shor mach gaya shor dekho aaya maakhan chor - Badla (1974)
The song ‘Shor mach gaya shor dekho…’ from the action movie Badla beautifully portrays the celebration of Janmashtami. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar. The film stars Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, Johny Walker, Ajit, Mehmood, and Bhagwan Dada, in lead roles.
Govinda Aala Re - Bluff Master (1963)
Directed by Manmohan Desai, Bluff Master stars Shammi Kapoor, Saira Bano, Pran and Lalita Pawar. The song ‘Govinda aala re’ is sung by Mohammad Rafi and shows the festival of Dahi Handi in a lively and enthusiastic manner. The moves and expressions of Shammi Kapoor are itself a treat.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)