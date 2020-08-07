Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Significance, tithi, vrat and all you need to know

Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Srikrishna Jayanti, Ashtami Rohini or Janmashtami. The annual festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year the festival falls on August 11.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the dark fortnight in the month of Shravan. Dahi Handi is another important aspect of this festival that is observed on the second day of Janmashtami. As a kid, Lord Krishna was named 'Makhanchor' or the one who steals butter.

Significance

As per belief, Krishna was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month, and the day is considered especially important to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. Devotees also sing devotional songs of love for Krishna and keep a vigil way into the night.

Tithi:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:06 AM on August 11, 2020

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 11:16 AM on August 12, 2020

Nishita Puja Time - 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 12

Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

Dahi Handi on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Vrat:

As per the Drik Panchanga, Devotees, who observe fast on Janmashtami, should have the only single meal a day before Janmashtami. On fasting day, devotees take Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over.

Some devotees break the fast when either Rohini Nakshatra or Ashtami Tithi is over. Sankalpa is taken after finishing morning rituals and the day-long fasting begins with Sankalpa.