Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Vrat food recipes with minimum ingredients

“Govinda aala re aala, zara matki sambhaal brijbala...”

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Srikrishna Jayanti, Ashtami Rohini or Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

This year the festival falls on August 11.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the dark fortnight in the month of Shravan.

Dahi Handi is another important aspect of this festival that is observed on the second day of Janmashtami.

As a kid, Lord Krishna was named 'Makhanchor' or the one who steals butter.

As per the Drik Panchanga, devotees who observe fast on Janmashtami, should have only single meal, a day before the main occasion.

Devotees take sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over.

Sabudana Kheer

Ingredients: Sabudana (Sago), milk, sugar, cardamom powder and water.

Method:

Wash and soak Sago granules for 2-3 hours.

Add the soaked granules in boiling water and stir.

When cooked properly add milk, sugar and cardamom powder as required.

Serve the kheer hot and garnish it with dry fruits.

The kheer has a lot of starch and carbohydrates and is a great source to restore the energy during fasts.