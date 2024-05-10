IN PICS: 7 Breathtaking Must-Visit Sites In Sikkim

By: Rahul M | May 10, 2024
Sikkim is one of the popular tourist destinations in India. The state, known for its natural beauty, is home to majestic mountains, valleys, religious sites and rivers. Among the destinations is Yumthang Valley, which is home to many wildlife Flowers, which is why it is also known as the Valley of Flowers.
Lachung is a small village in Sikkim, another visiting site in the state. The village offers a panoramic view of mountains, valleys and a clear blue sky.
Pelling is surrounded by lush greenery. It is a place for hiking, biking, rock climbing, and much more.
If you are a spiritual lover, then this place is best for you as it holds many temples and monasteries.
The Gurudongmar Lake, a place of profound significance and considered sacred, is a testament to the spiritual depth of Sikkim.
Khangchendzonga National Park is home to many wildlife flora and fauna. It is the best place for animal lovers.
Zuluk is a small village surrounded by hills and mountains. The place offers majestic views of Kanchenjunga.
