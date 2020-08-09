Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share with your friends and family on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across India. This year Janmashtami falls on August 11.

Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the shravana which usually occurs in the month of August or September. The day is celebrated by fasting, distributing food and sweets, praying, singing bhajans, night vigils and visiting Krishna temples.

Dahi Handi, one of the festivities on Janmashtami, is commemorated with much cheer in Mumbai. But, this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak and rising cases in the city, organisers of various Dahi Handi groups have cancelled the festivities.