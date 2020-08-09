Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share with your friends and family on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across India. This year Janmashtami falls on August 11.
Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the shravana which usually occurs in the month of August or September. The day is celebrated by fasting, distributing food and sweets, praying, singing bhajans, night vigils and visiting Krishna temples.
Dahi Handi, one of the festivities on Janmashtami, is commemorated with much cheer in Mumbai. But, this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak and rising cases in the city, organisers of various Dahi Handi groups have cancelled the festivities.
On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami here’s a collection of wishes and greetings to share on SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook with your loved and dear ones.
May Lord Krishna always bless you with happiness, peace, love and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!
May Krishna's blessings bring you good fortune and good health! Happy Janmashtami!Jai Shri Krishna!
Jai Shri Krishna! May we all remember what Lord Krishna taught mankind in the Gita and may we always follow the path of dharma and keep on doing good karma. Happy Janmashtami.
Krishna ki mahima, Krishna ka pyar, Krishna me shradha, Krishna se sansar, Mubarak ho apko Janmasthami ka tyohar!
May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!
I wish you Happy Janamashtami. I pray to god for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you. Happy Krishna Janamashtami!
May your Janmashtami celebrations are full of festivities, fun, bright colours and enjoyment. Happy Janmashtami!
Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone by his playful mischiefs. Happy Janmashtami!
