Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Krishna bhajans and devotional chants to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings

Krishna Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is celebrated on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the dark fortnight in the month of Shravan. According to the Gregorian calendar, Janmashtami usually falls in the month of August or September. The festival is also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Srikrishna Jayanti, Ashtami Rohini or Janmashtami. Apart from observing fast, devotees also visit temples, chant mantras and sing devotional bhajans to seek Lord’s blessings.
In 2020, Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 11 and Dahi Handi on August 12.
With Krishna Janmashtami round the corner, here’s a playlist of bhajans and devotional chants to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings:
Wo Kala Bansuriwala
Singer: Anuradha Paudwal
Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Singer: Madhuraa Bhattacharya
Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram
Singer: Madhuraa Bhattacharya
Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala
Singer: Trisha Parui
Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari
Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)