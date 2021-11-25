Know why Sidharth Malhotra can't wait for 2022!

If there is one actor who has slowly but steadily risen the ranks of Bollywood in recent times, it’s Sidharth Malhotra. The actor, who grabbed eyeballs for his earnest performance in Shershaah, has many projects lined up in his kitty. While the actor has just announced his new film Yoddha, he also has other projects like Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Mission Majnu, which sees him in a spy role.

“We will start filming Yodha, which we announced recently. My next release will be Mission Majnu, followed by Thank God and then Yodha will be released in the theatres. All the three films are very different from each other and are from different genres as well,” says Sidharth.

The actor seems to be clearly enjoying the variety of films he has lined up. “I have come to the film industry to do different and varied work. These three films also will offer a variety of entertainment to the audiences. I am playing a spy in Mission Majnu. The film is based in the ’70s and is a spy thriller involving India and Pakistan. Thank God is a slice of life film. It is a very funny film but with a lovely message. I play a businessman in the movie. When it comes to Yodha, I am playing a commando,” Sidharth shares.

Advertisement

Sidharth is grateful for all the accolades that came his way for Shershaah, which had released on an OTT platform. However, he is pleased that his future projects will hit the big screen. “I am very excited, more so because all these films will release in the theatres. People are also thronging to the theatres now to watch good films as we saw in the business done by Sooryavanshi. I am quite excited and awaiting Mission Majnu on the big screen,” he concludes. Mission Majnu will hit screens on May 13, Thank God on July 29 and Yodha on November 11 in 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:11 AM IST