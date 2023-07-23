'Kissed Aamir Khan All Day Long': Navneet Nishan Recalls 'Cute' Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke Scene Which Got Edited

Actress Navneet Nishan, who played the role of a businessman's daughter, Maya, recalled working with Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. As the film completed 30 years on July 23, Navneet revealed in one of her interviews that Aamir was mischievous on set and he made her kiss his cheek multiple times for continuity.

Navneet said Aamir was 'quietly naughty' and recalled shooting a cute scene which later got edited.

"After our engagement, I go Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times. I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi'," she told Hindustan Times.

The romantic comedy-drama, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Tahir Hussain, also starred Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Tiku Talsania and others.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke was one of the biggest hits in 1993 and still remains a fan favourite. It also won the National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film).

Aamir Khan's break from work

Aamir had recently made a rare appearance at the trailer launch of 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai. During the event, he was asked about his big break post 'Laal Singh Chaddha', to which the actor replied that it was his conscious decision to not take up a new project and spend some time with his family. "Jab main emotional ready rahunga film ke liye, tab karunga zaroor," he said.

He reportedly also took a trip to Nepal recently to undergo Vipassana meditation.

Besides, a poster of an upcoming biopic on Kalpana Chawla, to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, was recently leaked online, and if there is any shred of truth in the poster, then Aamir will be seen having a special appearance in the film.

