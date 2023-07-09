Aamir Khan Got Drunk At Salman Khan's House & Woke Up With His Firoza Bracelet Next Morning, Reveals YouTuber

Earlier this year, two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan broke the internet after the former shared a photo of the duo celebrating Eid together at his place. And while their fans were still gushing over the picture, Aamir was later seen arriving at a party with Salman's trademark firoza bracelet on his wrist.

While fans speculated that Bhai must have gifted a bracelet similar to his to Aamir, YouTuber Jaby Koay has now revealed that it all happened on a drunken night between the two stars.

Koay stated that Salman and Aamir shared a drunk, emotional moment during their Eid celebration, and the bracelet ended up on the latter's wrist the next morning.

When Salman got Aamir drunk, gave him his bracelet

Koay shared in his latest vlog 'Meeting with Aamir Khan' how he saw the actor struggling with the firoza bracelet when he visited his house later.

That is when Aamir narrated the incident of the night to him. "I was hanging out with Salman last night, and we were celebrating his movie. He got drunk, and I got drunk, and he gave it to me. He was like, ‘You’re my bro. We’ve known each other for such a long time, never taking this off. Here, you can have it'," the '3 Idiots' actor shared.

Koay stated how Aamir saw the bracelet on his wrist next morning and realised what had happened. The star then decided to visit Salman the very same night and return the bracelet as he did not want to be responsible for losing the priceless bracelet.

When Salman opened up on his Firoza bracelet

Recently, an old video of Salman had gone viral on the internet in which he was seen narrating the story behind his trademark bracelet.

Salman had shared how his father Salim Khan gifted the stone to him when he made his Bollywood debut, and that it was meant to keep negative energies away from him.

"If there is any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, then it gets these veins in it, and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone," the actor had stated.