When Salman Khan Shared His Firoza Bracelet Cracks Due To Negative Energy: 'This Is My Seventh Stone' |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was among the first ones in the tinsel town to bring on the trend of six-pack abs and going shirtless on screen. But that is not the only trend that Bhaijaan has started. While the actor is not that big on loud fashion and believes in wearing what makes him feel the most comfortable, the one thing that has remained constant with his look over the years is his trademark blue bracelet.

Salman has been wearing the bracelet ever since he first stepped into the film industry, and over the years, the Firoza bracelet has stayed with him and has become a fashion statement for all Bhai fans.

While fans have been flaunting similar bracelets on their wrist, do you know the real story behind why Salman has been wearing it in the first place?

When Salman revealed the story behind his Firoza bracelet

An old video of the actor speaking about the bracelet has gone viral on the internet, in which a fan can be seen asking him why did he always wear the bracelet.

Replying to her, Salman shared that his father, Salim Khan, used to wear the bracelet and he was always fascinated with it. So when the actor finally made his debut in Bollywood, Salim Khan gifted him an exact same bracelet.

Explaining further, he said, "This stone is called Firoza. If there is any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, then it gets these veins in it, and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone."

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which failed miserably at the box office.

But the actor continues to remain undeterred, and he will next star in 'Tiger 3', alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and it will also have a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Besides, Salman also has 'Kick 2' and 'Prem Ki Shaadi' with Sooraj Barjatya in the pipeline.

