Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Vijendar Singh learns ‘how not to hit’ in action scenes from superstar Salman Khan

The wait is over for all the Salman Khan fans out there as the makers of his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the movie.

The launch event was held in Mumbai amidst tight security and had the who's who of the industry in attendance. The trailer of the film promises to be a complete entertainer, packed with action, drama, and comedy.

What makes it all the more exciting is the fact that the film features a stellar cast, including the likes of Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, and the renowned boxer, Vijender Singh.

Salman Khan schools Vijender Singh

Speaking of Vijender, he shared his experience of working with Salman Khan and how the superstar taught him a lot during the shoot. However, Salman couldn't resist interrupting him, adding that he taught Vijender how not to hit during the action scenes.

The actor even joked that just because people weren't reacting during the scenes, it didn't mean that they weren't hurting.

Salman's efforts on the film

Director Farhad Samji was all praise for Salman Khan and his dedication towards the film. He stated that the superstar had gone all out for this movie and that it was a boon for him, the way he had been there as an actor and a producer.

It's worth noting that 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was previously titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' The movie boasts of an ensemble cast, including Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

With such a star-studded cast and a promising trailer, it's safe to say that 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is set to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Fans can catch the movie in theatres from Eid, 21st April 2023.