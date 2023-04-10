Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Out: Salman Khan's action-packed film promises a huge family entertainer

Salman Khan | Photo File

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was officially shared by the makers on Monday at a grand event in Mumbai.

Going by the trailer, the film promises to be a complete package of action, entertainment, masala, comedy, drama and romance.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of Salman's dashing entry while fighting off several goons all at once.



What's in the trailer?

The 3-minute, 25-second trailer opens up with a man asking Salman Khan his name, to which he says, ‘I have no name and am just known as Bhaijaan'. You will then witness some funny yet romantic moments between Salman and the lead actress, Pooja Hegde.

The scene shifts, introducing Jagapathi Babu as a villain with 'power'. You will see the huge showdown between Salman Khan and him to protect his lady love (Pooja Hegde) and their family.

The actor as a ‘violent outside soft inside ‘ and a shy personality, pulls off major action scenes while also romancing Pooja Hegde and spending some happy time with his family. All in all, the trailer seems exciting and claims to be a ‘promising’ family entertainer.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Starring Salman Khan in the lead, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the silver screens on April 21. It is directed by Farhad Samji.

It also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Jassie Gill, among others in key roles.

