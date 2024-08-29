'Kicked Me In Stomach When I Was Pregnant': When Malayalam Actor Mukesh's First Wife Saritha Made Spine-Chilling Claims Of Abuse Against Him

Malayalam actor and politician Mukesh was recently accused of physical and verbal abuse and sexual harassment by a junior artist as the Hema report has opened a can of worms in Mollywood. And turns out that Mukesh has similar allegations of abuse against him levelled by his first wife Saritha around a decade ago.

Mukesh was married to Saritha from 1988 to 2011, and post their divorce, the latter had revealed how the marriage was full of torture and abuse. Stating that she kept quiet out of love and respect for her father-in-law, Saritha had said in an interview 10 years ago, "When I was pregnant, he (Mukesh) kicked me in the stomach and I fell into the yard. I cried and he said I was a good actress. He always found something to hurt me."

Saritha had also shared a shocking incident from the time she was tortured by Mukesh when she was pregnant by 9 months. "Once, when I was nine months pregnant, we went out for dinner together. While returning, when I tried to get into the car, he kept tricking me by taking the car forward and backwards. When I ran behind the car, I fell down and sat there crying."

"Once, when he returned drunk at midnight, I asked why he was late. He pulled me by the hair, dragged me through the floor and beat me," she had claimed.

Saritha had also said that the reason behind their troubled marriage was also Mukesh's extramarital affairs. "To show others that all was well, we clicked pictures pretending to be happy on the occasion of Onam and similar instances. Amid all these issues, he had affairs with many. I just hoped that he would realise his mistake and come back," she had said.

Saritha eventually parted ways with Mukesh in 2011, post which the actor had denied her accusations.