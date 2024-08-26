Mollywood Actress Minu Muneer Accuses Jayasurya, 5 Others Of Physically Abusing Her: 'Was Forced To Leave Malayalam Film Industry'

After Revathy Sampath, Malayalam actress Minu Muneer has now come forward and has opened up about her harrowing experience of working with actors Jayasurya, Mukesh and certain crew members. She accused six people of physically abusing her back in 2013, due to which she even had to quit the Malayalam film industry.

Muneer took to her Facebook handle to share a long post, naming the people against whom she levelled the accusations. "I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of 1. Mukesh 2. Maniyan Pilla Raju 3. Idavela Babu 4. Jayasoorya 5. Adv Chandrasekaran 6. Production Controller Noble and Vichu, in the Malayalam film industry," she wrote.

She went on to say, "In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai."

Muneer stated that she had also spoken about the abuse to a local Kerala publication, and demanded that justice be served to her. "I request your assistance in taking action against for their heinous actions. Thank you for your attention to this matter," she wrote in her post.

Muneer's accusations come days after actress Revathy Sampath claimed she was raped by Malayalam actor Siddique when she was 21. "He first approached me by calling me 'Mole' (daughter). He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma," she claimed.

Post her allegations, Siddique resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday.

Not just that, but Revathy also claimed actor Riyaz Khan made sexual advances at her over a phone call when she was 20. "He started talking about sex and his sexual interests. He asked if I was interested in sleeping with him. He asked me my favourite position," she said.