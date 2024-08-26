 Mollywood Actress Minu Muneer Accuses Jayasurya, 5 Others Of Physically Abusing Her: 'Was Forced To Leave Malayalam Film Industry'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMollywood Actress Minu Muneer Accuses Jayasurya, 5 Others Of Physically Abusing Her: 'Was Forced To Leave Malayalam Film Industry'

Mollywood Actress Minu Muneer Accuses Jayasurya, 5 Others Of Physically Abusing Her: 'Was Forced To Leave Malayalam Film Industry'

Muneer stated that she had also spoken about the abuse to a local Kerala publication, and demanded that justice be served to her

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

After Revathy Sampath, Malayalam actress Minu Muneer has now come forward and has opened up about her harrowing experience of working with actors Jayasurya, Mukesh and certain crew members. She accused six people of physically abusing her back in 2013, due to which she even had to quit the Malayalam film industry.

Muneer took to her Facebook handle to share a long post, naming the people against whom she levelled the accusations. "I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of 1. Mukesh 2. Maniyan Pilla Raju 3. Idavela Babu 4. Jayasoorya 5. Adv Chandrasekaran 6. Production Controller Noble and Vichu, in the Malayalam film industry," she wrote.

She went on to say, "In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai."

Read Also
'Talked About Sex, Asked Favourite Position': Malayalam Actress Revathy Sampath Accuses Actor Riyaz...
article-image

Muneer stated that she had also spoken about the abuse to a local Kerala publication, and demanded that justice be served to her. "I request your assistance in taking action against for their heinous actions. Thank you for your attention to this matter," she wrote in her post.

FPJ Shorts
Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car
Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car
Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers Disgusted
Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers Disgusted
Mamaearth's Parent Company Honsa Shares Jump Over 12%; Hits All-Time High
Mamaearth's Parent Company Honsa Shares Jump Over 12%; Hits All-Time High
ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Registration Begins; Check Here
ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Registration Begins; Check Here

Muneer's accusations come days after actress Revathy Sampath claimed she was raped by Malayalam actor Siddique when she was 21. "He first approached me by calling me 'Mole' (daughter). He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma," she claimed.

Read Also
Revathy Sampath Claims Malayalam Actor Siddique Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 21: 'He Called...
article-image

Post her allegations, Siddique resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday.

Not just that, but Revathy also claimed actor Riyaz Khan made sexual advances at her over a phone call when she was 20. "He started talking about sex and his sexual interests. He asked if I was interested in sleeping with him. He asked me my favourite position," she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car

Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Mesmerizes Armaan As Radha, Ruhi Jealous After Dadisa's...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Mesmerizes Armaan As Radha, Ruhi Jealous After Dadisa's...

Mollywood Actress Minu Muneer Accuses Jayasurya, 5 Others Of Physically Abusing Her: 'Was Forced To...

Mollywood Actress Minu Muneer Accuses Jayasurya, 5 Others Of Physically Abusing Her: 'Was Forced To...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Blood-Soaked In New Yudhra Poster, Announces Release Date: 'Anger Has New...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Blood-Soaked In New Yudhra Poster, Announces Release Date: 'Anger Has New...

7 Prison Officials Suspended For Allowing Actor Darshan To Smoke & Drink Coffee In Bengaluru Jail

7 Prison Officials Suspended For Allowing Actor Darshan To Smoke & Drink Coffee In Bengaluru Jail