 VIDEO: Kerala BJP Minister Suresh Gopi PUSHES Reporters, Loses Cool When Asked About Sexual Harassment Allegations On Actor Mukesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Kerala BJP Minister Suresh Gopi PUSHES Reporters, Loses Cool When Asked About Sexual Harassment Allegations On Actor Mukesh

VIDEO: Kerala BJP Minister Suresh Gopi PUSHES Reporters, Loses Cool When Asked About Sexual Harassment Allegations On Actor Mukesh

Malayalam actress Minu Muneera accused actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh of sexually harassing her, to the point that she had to quit Mollywood

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

BJP leader Suresh Gopi got into an ugly spat with reporters in Thrissur, Kerala, on Tuesday, after they questioned him about the sexual harassment allegations against his colleague, actor-politician Mukesh, in light of the sensational Hema report exposé.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Ministry of Tourism was seen exiting the Ramanilayam government guest house in Thrissur, when numerous members of the media surrounded him and questioned him about Mukesh.

However, Gopi lost his cool and was seen pushing one of the reporters. He was also seen warning the mediapersons and getting into a spat with them before zooming away in his car. The entire incident was recorded on camera and the video has now gone viral on the internet.

Read Also
Mollywood Actress Minu Muneer Accuses Jayasurya, 5 Others Of Physically Abusing Her: 'Was Forced To...
article-image

It all began after Malayalam actress Minu Muneera accused actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh of sexually harassing her, to the point that she had to quit Mollywood. While Mukesh later termed the allegations fake and with the intention to malign his image, Gopi had stated that the court will decide the truth.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: ITM Skills University Launches PhD Program Focused On Industry-Academia Collaboration
Navi Mumbai: ITM Skills University Launches PhD Program Focused On Industry-Academia Collaboration
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
What Is UP Digital Media Policy? ₹8 Lakh For YouTubers, ₹5 Lakh For Reels; Life Term For Anti-National Posts
What Is UP Digital Media Policy? ₹8 Lakh For YouTubers, ₹5 Lakh For Reels; Life Term For Anti-National Posts

"You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception. The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Gopi told reporters at Thrissur during a press conference.

Read Also
'Talked About Sex, Asked Favourite Position': Malayalam Actress Revathy Sampath Accuses Actor Riyaz...
article-image

However, BJP president K Surendran later stated that Gopi's views were his personal opinions and that the party's collective stand is that Mukesh must resign.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Khusbhu Sundar Says She Should've Spoken About Being Sexually Abused By Father Earlier Amid...

Khusbhu Sundar Says She Should've Spoken About Being Sexually Abused By Father Earlier Amid...

VIDEO: Kerala BJP Minister Suresh Gopi PUSHES Reporters, Loses Cool When Asked About Sexual...

VIDEO: Kerala BJP Minister Suresh Gopi PUSHES Reporters, Loses Cool When Asked About Sexual...

Bigg Boss 18: Stree 2 Actor Sunil Kumar, Who Played Sarkata, Approached For Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 18: Stree 2 Actor Sunil Kumar, Who Played Sarkata, Approached For Salman Khan's Show

Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Drops Mushy Comment Under Her Latest Post, Netizens Say...

Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Drops Mushy Comment Under Her Latest Post, Netizens Say...

Gangs Of Wasseypur To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date - Here's How You Can Book Your Tickets

Gangs Of Wasseypur To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date - Here's How You Can Book Your Tickets