VIDEO: Kerala BJP Minister Suresh Gopi PUSHES Reporters, Loses Cool When Asked About Sexual Harassment Allegations On Actor Mukesh

BJP leader Suresh Gopi got into an ugly spat with reporters in Thrissur, Kerala, on Tuesday, after they questioned him about the sexual harassment allegations against his colleague, actor-politician Mukesh, in light of the sensational Hema report exposé.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Ministry of Tourism was seen exiting the Ramanilayam government guest house in Thrissur, when numerous members of the media surrounded him and questioned him about Mukesh.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi harassing journalists. pic.twitter.com/SJtCvheSVE — Mahesh Kusumagiri (@maheshkusumagir) August 27, 2024

However, Gopi lost his cool and was seen pushing one of the reporters. He was also seen warning the mediapersons and getting into a spat with them before zooming away in his car. The entire incident was recorded on camera and the video has now gone viral on the internet.

It all began after Malayalam actress Minu Muneera accused actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh of sexually harassing her, to the point that she had to quit Mollywood. While Mukesh later termed the allegations fake and with the intention to malign his image, Gopi had stated that the court will decide the truth.

"You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception. The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Gopi told reporters at Thrissur during a press conference.

However, BJP president K Surendran later stated that Gopi's views were his personal opinions and that the party's collective stand is that Mukesh must resign.