Kichcha Sudeep Cries Inconsolably At Mother Saroja's Funeral, Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hugs Him

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa lost his mother Saroja Sanjeev in Bengaluru on October 20, Sunday. The 86-year-old breathed her last at 7 am at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was undergoing treatment. As her final rites were conducted in the city on the same day, Sudeep was seen breaking down in front of his mother's mortal remains.

Photos and videos of a devastated Sudeep have now surfaced on the internet. In one of the photos, he can be seen crying inconsolably and leaning against his mother's mortal remains. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his tributes and was seen consoling Sudeep, who broke down hugging him.

Hundreds of fans of the actor gathered near his residence and the crematorium to pay their respects to his mother and support the actor in these times of distress.

Bommai paid tribute to Sudeep's mother with a statement that read, "The passing of Saroja, the mother of actor Sudeep, is a great loss for me and my family. She was the epitome of motherly affection, always welcoming anyone who visited her home with warmth. She was truly like Annapoorneshwari, serving food and treating guests with care and love for many years whenever we visited. Her absence has brought me personal grief. I will be visiting their home to pay my final respects. I pray that God gives Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss."

Sudeep has always been vocal of the role his mother played in shaping up his life. He had earlier wished his mother on Mother's Day with a heartfelt message: "A very happy mother's day to every mother,, for ur unconditional luv n never ending sacrifices. Happy mothers day to u too Amma. For just about everything."