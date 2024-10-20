Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away At 86 In Bengaluru

In a tragic turn of events, Kichcha Sudeep lost his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, today, October 20, 2024, after battling age-related ailments. She was 86. According to several reports, she breathed her last at around 7 am at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment.

Her last rites will be conducted at the actor's residence in JP Nagar, Bengaluru today.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, offered his condolences to Kichcha Suddep via his X handle. He wrote, "I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."