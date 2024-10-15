Kichcha Sudeep Reacts To Rumours Of Rift With Bigg Boss Kannada Makers Days After Announcing His Exit As Host: 'I'm Not Someone To...'

Actor and Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep has clarified that all is well between him and the makers of the reality show. Ever since the actor announced that the 11th season of of Bigg Boss will be his last season as the host, speculations were rife about his disagreements with the makers. However, Kichcha Sudeep has now stated that it was his decision to quit the show.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Kichcha wrote, "I appreciate all the love and support coming my way regarding my tweet; it truly makes me feel cherished. However, I kindly ask those creating comments and videos to refrain from making assumptions about any conflicts between the channel and myself."

Kichcha also stated that his recent social media post was very clear in conveying the truth that he and the show's producers have maintained a respectful and cordial relationship over the years.

His official note further read, "We have shared a long and positive journey, and the term 'disrespect' should not be associated with it. Any assumptions surrounding this issue are unfounded and lack justification. My tweet is straightforward and sincere. My relationship with Colors has been wonderful, and they have always treated me with respect. Prakash, the director, is an incredibly talented and energetic individual, and I hold a deep respect for him."

"I'm not someone to sit back and enjoy when the team I'm working with is facing unnecessary accusations," he concluded his note.

On October 13, Kichcha Sudeep announced that Bigg Boss Kannada 11 will be his final season as the show's host.

"Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me. It's been a great 10+1 years of travel together, and it's time for me to move on with what I need to do," he wrote in a social media post.

The actor added, "This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years. Let's make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best. Luv & Hugs. Thank you all for this."

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep will next be seen in Anup Bhandari's upcoming film Billa Ranga Baasha. The film's concept video was unveiled in September 2024 on the actor's 51st birthday.

According to media reports, the film is set to release in all major languages, however, the makers have not shared further details of the film.