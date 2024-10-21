'Unable To Accept Void': Kichcha Sudeep Was Shooting For Bigg Boss Kannada 11 When His Mother Got Hospitalised, Pens Heartbreaking Note On Her Death

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is devastated after his mother, Saroja, passed away on Sunday morning in Bengaluru. The actor was seen crying inconsolably during her last rites on Sunday evening, and on Monday, he penned a heartbreaking note for her on social media. Sudeep said that he was shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada 11 when his mother was hospitalised.

He took to his X handle on Monday morning and expressed his despair as he would not see his mother anymore. "I have no words to express the pain i feel right now, I'm unable to accept the Void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours," he wrote.

My mother , the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving, in my life was valued , celebrated, and will always be cherished.

*Valued... because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.

*Celeberated... because she was my festival. My teacher. My true…

He went on to narrate how his mother would send him a good morning message everyday, but he did not receive it on Saturday morning, a day before she passed away. "Discussions of BB's Saturday episode took away all time, and just before I went onto the stage, I got a call saying she was hospitalized. I immediately called my sister who was at the hospital, spoke to the doctors and went on to the stage (sic)," he wrote.

He further revealed, "A little later, when I was on stage, a message was passed on to my people that she was critical. This helplessness is something I experienced for the first time. Here, I am handling the Saturdays episode; dealing with several issues, and a fear in mind about my mother. If I yet sailed through that episode shoot with calm, I owe it to my mother for having taught me how to stay with the job I have accepted amidst all chaos. A principle to be precise."

Sudeep shared that he rushed to the hospital after finishing the shoot of Bigg Boss, but his mother was put on ventilator only minutes before he reached, and he could not meet her while she was conscious. She succumbed on Sunday morning.

"Everything, just about everything changed in just a few hours. I don't know how to undo this. I don't know how to accept this reality, that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours. It's a hard-hitting truth that will take its own time to penetrate into our minds and hearts," he rued.

"My mother was a great soul, and I will miss her. I for sure know yesterday, being an auspicious day was nature's and God's choice to take her from this earth. My mother, the most precious pearl of my life is gone. I'm sure she has reached a place filled with peace. Rest well, amma, I love you, and I miss you terribly... Deepu," the actor concluded.

He also thanked his fans and well-wishers for showing up at the funeral and supporting him, and even those who sent him messages of condolences.

On Sunday, Sudeep broke down while performing the final rites of his mother, and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was seen hugging and consoling him.