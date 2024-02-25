Kiara Advani Wishes Shahid Kapoor On 43rd Birthday With Unseen Photo From Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

It's actor Shahid Kapoor's 43rd birthday today, Kiara Advani, his 'Kabir Singh' co-star, shared an unseen photo from her wedding to wish him well. Kiara took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture from her wedding.

She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday SK (added a white heart emoji) Thank you @mira.kapoor for capturing this image." In the picture, Shahid can be seen taking a mirror selfie alongside Kiara, who is dressed up as a bride.

Notably, Kiara and Shahid have worked together in the romantic drama, which was a remake of the Telugu film, 'Arjun Reddy.

The story revolves around Kabir Singh, a brilliant but self-destructive and aggressive medical student. His intense and obsessive love for Preeti leads him down a path of self-destruction, substance abuse, and erratic behaviour.

Kabir Singh was a commercial success at the box office and gained popularity, especially among younger audiences.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

'Deva' will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

She also has 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh.