Ranveer Singh REJECTED Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Recalls Being Warned Against Casting Shahid Kapoor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently gearing up for his next directorial, Animal, which is slated to release on December 1, 2023, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead. He is best known for directing Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

In a recent interview, Sandeep revealed that Shahid Kapoor was not his first choice for Kabir Singh, but it was Ranveer Singh. In an interview with iDream Media Sandeep said, “I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time.”

Further, Sandeep also revealed that he was warned against casting Shahid in Kabir Singh as the Jab We Met actor’s track record was a concern because none of his solo films had done ₹100crore back then and his highest was ₹65crore.

"They used to say ₹55 crore, ₹65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher’. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor," concluded Sandeep.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh also starred Kiara Advani in the lead. It was the Hindi remake of Vanga's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy. In 2019, Kabir Singh became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film.