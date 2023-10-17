Kiara Advani Or Esha Deol? Shershaah Actress' New Bangs Look Is Giving Netizens A Hard Time Guessing (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani left everyone gasping for breath after she debuted her brand new bangs on her social media handle. The actress can be seen looking hot in her latest photoshoot, wherein she has kept her hair loose and messy and can be seen sporting bangs, that gave her a whole new look.

While netizens couldn't help but gush about how breathtaking Kiara looked in the photos, they also could not ignore her uncanny resemblance with actress Esha Deol.

As soon as the photos went viral, netizens were left divided over Kiara's look and the eerie similarity with Esha Deol.

Kiara Advani or Esha Deol?

On Monday, Kiara set fire on social media after she posted a couple of videos of herself posing for the camera -- one in an emerald co-ord set and another in an ivory bralette and risque skirt with a thigh-high slit. In the photos, she also flaunted her new, funky hairdo with bangs.

The actress struck some of the hottest poses for the cameras in the videos and within no time, they went viral on the internet, with fans being unable to get enough of the diva.

However, a section of the internet was left scratching its head after netizens pointed out Kiara's uncanny resemblance with Esha Deol.

Several comments under her post read, "Esha deol from 2000's aayein!", "Esha Deol, Dhoom Machale", and more, drawing comparisons between Esha's look in Dhoom (2004) and Kiara.

Kiara's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and the film went on to become a hit at the box office.

She will star next in Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The film is set to release in 2024.

Besides, if reports are to be believed, she might also be seen playing the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. But no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

