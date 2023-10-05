Kiara Advani Carries Nearly ₹5 Lakh Handbag At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night
The actress was seen stepping out of her car in a white pantsuit
She looked like a vision in white sans makeup
However, the star of her airport look was her Fendi handbag worth a bomb!
Kiara was seen carrying a handbag by Fendi priced at a whopping Rs 4.92 crore
The actress flashed her million-dollar smile at the cameras
She was also seen interacting with the paparazzi before bidding them goodbye
