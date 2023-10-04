Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In Black, Aditi Rao Hydari & John Abraham Arrive At Event In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
John Abraham was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a black long dress.
Aditi Rao Hydari arrived with her boyfriend, actor Siddharth.
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash arrived in an orange romper.
Shefali Shah wore an all-white outfit.
Gauahar Khan stunned in a black outfit at the event.
Kirti Kulhari wore a mini-yellow dress.
Sayani Gupta looked like a boss lady in a floral suit.
Maanvi Gagroo wore an off-shoulder purple corset long dress.
Bani J stunned in a black suit and paired it with matching trousers.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor kept is casual.
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor wore an emerald green dress.
Sameera Reddy flaunted her happy smiles in a pink suit.
Social media influencer, actress Jannat Zubair looked pretty in a black dress.
Mithila Palkar wore an elegant outfit as she graced the event.
Lovebirds Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee made an appearance at the event.
Saiee Manjrekar wore a co-ord set at the event today.
The dynamic siblings duo Sukriti-Prakiti twinned in black outfits.
