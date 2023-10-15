Kiara Advani Looks Breathtaking At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani stunned everyone as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi

The actress turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara made everyone skip a beat as she sashayed down the ramp in a black and golden bodycon dress

She flaunted her quirky braid, a perfect hairstyle to ooze glamour on the ramp

Her smokey eyes further elevated her look, making it perfect to end the night

Kiara was seen striking stunning poses on the ramp, leaving the audience enchanted by her aura

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan

She has a number of projects in her kitty now, including Game Changer, and speculations are rife that she will also star in Don 3

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh Set Ramp...
Find out More