Kiara Advani Looks Breathtaking At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani stunned everyone as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi
The actress turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock
Kiara made everyone skip a beat as she sashayed down the ramp in a black and golden bodycon dress
She flaunted her quirky braid, a perfect hairstyle to ooze glamour on the ramp
Her smokey eyes further elevated her look, making it perfect to end the night
Kiara was seen striking stunning poses on the ramp, leaving the audience enchanted by her aura
Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan
She has a number of projects in her kitty now, including Game Changer, and speculations are rife that she will also star in Don 3
PTI
